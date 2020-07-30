APD identifies 70-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian collision

The Austin Police Department has identified the 70-year-old man who was hit and killed in an auto-pedestrian collision as Gilbert Hernandez Cortinas.

Cortinas was struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of Old Bastrop Highway around 11:33 p.m. on Friday, July 24, according to police. During the investigation, police learned that a grey 2006 Toyota Sienna was traveling northbound when the vehicle made contact with Cortinas, who was in the roadway for an unknown reason.

Despite life-saving attempts by ATCEMS, Cortinas was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the Sienna remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. It does not appear that impairment or speed were a factor in this crash, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4278. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

