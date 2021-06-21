APD identifies driver killed after car veers off roadway, hits tree

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the driver that was killed after her car veered off of Mesa Drive and struck a tree as Margaret A. Brubeck.

According to police, the incident happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 in the 8100 block of Mesa Drive, near Spicewood Springs Road. Police officers were dispatched to the area and found that the 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Brubeck veered off the roadway for an unknown reason.

The vehicle struck a tree and Brubeck was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas in serious but stable condition. She passed away at 9:19 a.m. on June 18.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-4278, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS