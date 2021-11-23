APD identifies man killed after being hit by another vehicle on I-35

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified 18-year-old John Herrera Boanerge as the victim who was killed in a crash on I-35 this past weekend.

John Herrera Boanerge had been traveling in a Honda when it was involved in an accident. Following the collision, John exited the Honda and was struck by another vehicle. A police officer who was responding to this accident was also involved in another unrelated collision.

According to police, the accident happened in the 12300 block of southbound I-35 around 11:44 p.m. on Saturday, November 20. Preliminary information shows a Honda crashed on the southbound side of I-35. The occupants of the Honda reportedly exited their vehicle after the crash.

One of the occupants of the Honda, John Herrera Boanerge, was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound on I-35, according to police. The unknown vehicle allegedly left the scene after striking him.

The other occupant of the Honda also left the scene prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

