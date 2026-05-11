Austin-based business offering Central Texas LGBTQ+ couples chance at wedding ceremony

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The Brief Austin-based Broadly Entertaining is gifting six LGBTQ+ couples a micro-wedding ceremony to elope on Summer Solstice Interested couples must apply by May 16 and chosen couples will be notified on May 23 There is a $15 application fee with proceeds going to the Trevor Project



LGBTQ+ couples in Central Texas have an opportunity to elope on the Summer Solstice.

The backstory:

Broadly Entertaining is a woman-owned wedding officiation and events production small business out of Austin.

The business is gifting up to six Central Texas LGBTQ+ couples a bespoke, memorable micro-wedding ceremony.

The wedding will be for the couple and up to 10 guests and include decor, music, an officiant, photography, snacks and beverages.

What they're saying:

Broadly Entertaining says it is doing this to celebrate the "beautiful diversity, deep similarities, and capacity for love in all of us" and to help support and contribute "to the United States of America's movement toward equality and acceptance."

What you can do:

Interested couples need to apply here by May 16.

There is a non-refundable $15 application fee, with proceeds being donated to the Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention non-profit focused on LGBTQ+ youth.

Every applicant will receive a printable copy of Broadly Entertaining's ceremony-planning questionnaire, as well as a complimentary digital copy of the Broadly Entertaining Wedding Planning Activity Book.

What's next:

Chosen couples will be notified by May 23.

Couples will be married on June 21 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (one couple per hour) at the ColdTowne Theater in East Austin during LGBTQ+ Pride Month.