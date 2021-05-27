APD identifies man killed in drive-by shooting at NE Austin club

A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a drive-by shooting at a Northeast Austin club last weekend.

The Austin Police Department says that just after 5:30 a.m. on May 23, police, fire, and EMS units responded to a shots fired call at 9705 Reservoir Court near the frontage road of U.S. 290.

EMS found a man, later identified as Alejandro Martinez, who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound in a vehicle. He was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center where he remained in critical condition until he was pronounced dead three days later.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

According to one witness, an altercation had taken place inside of the Bare Cabaret Club, says APD. One of the suspects involved had been asked to leave the club and is believed to have met up with several other individuals in a black four door sedan.

The suspect and two unidentified men conducted surveillance on the club until the others were seen leaving, says APD. The suspects then fired multiple gunshots from their vehicle at the fleeing intended victim.

APD says that it is believed Alejandro Martinez was an innocent bystander leaving the club at the time of the shooting. The intended target fled the scene and drove the wrong way on the frontage road. It is currently unknown if the intended target was injured or if his vehicle had any damage.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The suspects were described as black males. The suspect’s vehicle is a black four-door sedan, possibly a Honda.

Advertisement

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.