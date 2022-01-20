APD identifies man killed in motorcycle crash in Northwest Austin

A man killed when his motorcycle hit a curb in Northwest Austin last week has been identified, police say.

The Austin Police Department (APD) says officers responded to a motorcycle crash in the 7800 block of San Felipe Boulevard just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 16.

The driver, later identified as 51-year-old Alberto Martinez, was traveling south when police say he struck a curb on the side of the road. Martinez was thrown off the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

APD says this is Austin’s third fatal traffic crash of the year, resulting in four deaths. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were four fatal crashes resulting in four deaths.

