APD identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash in NE Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin.

APD says that just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 15, officers responded to the crash in the 2200 block of US 183 at the exit ramp for US 290. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Darlan Manrique Pena Rodriguez, had been traveling eastbound when he hit the traffic divider between the highway and ramp.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, says APD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This crash is the second fatal crash of 2022 for Austin, resulting in three deaths. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were four crashes resulting in four fatalities.

