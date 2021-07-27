APD identifies victim in fatal South Austin stabbing

The Austin Police Department has identified the victim in a fatal stabbing last week in South Austin.

APD says that Austin 911 received a call on July 23 just before 10:30 p.m. from the victim, 23-year-old Nikolas Eugenio Martinez, who said he had been stabbed.

Martinez was able to drive a short distance to a convenience store in the 2000 block of the west frontage road of S. I-35. Several people there attempted to assist him, says APD, until officers and ATCEMS arrived.

APD says officers and EMS found Martinez with a life-threatening stab wound, and despite life-saving measures, he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:47 p.m.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.



You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin's 48th homicide of 2021.

