APD investigating homicide near N. Lamar Blvd in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is currently investigating a homicide in North Austin.
APD says that officers are on the scene of a homicide in the 500 block of Carpenter Avenue near N. Lamar Boulevard. Residents are asked to avoid the area, which is expected to be closed for a few more hours while detectives investigate.
According to APD, a caller reported just before 7 p.m. that someone had been shot. When officers responded, they found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead shortly after.
APD says no suspects are in custody and a homicide unit is on the scene. Anyone with any information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 512-974-8477.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.