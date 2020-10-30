APD investigating homicide near N. Lamar Blvd in North Austin

The Austin Police Department is currently investigating a homicide in North Austin.

APD says that officers are on the scene of a homicide in the 500 block of Carpenter Avenue near N. Lamar Boulevard. Residents are asked to avoid the area, which is expected to be closed for a few more hours while detectives investigate.

According to APD, a caller reported just before 7 p.m. that someone had been shot. When officers responded, they found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead shortly after.

APD says no suspects are in custody and a homicide unit is on the scene. Anyone with any information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 512-974-8477.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

