Austin police locate missing 85-year-old man

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated December 7, 2021 10:18AM
Missing Persons
FOX 7 Austin
article

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Corinthus Wilson. Wilson has been found and is back with his family. 

Wilson had been reported missing after he was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on December 3 in the 4900 block of Tannehill Lane. 

Wilson has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment and law enforcement officials believed Wilson's disappearance posed a credible threat to his own health and safety. 

