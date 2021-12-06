Austin police locate missing 85-year-old man

article

The Austin Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Corinthus Wilson. Wilson has been found and is back with his family.

Wilson had been reported missing after he was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on December 3 in the 4900 block of Tannehill Lane.

Wilson has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment and law enforcement officials believed Wilson's disappearance posed a credible threat to his own health and safety.

