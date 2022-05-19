APD joins TxDOT for 2022 Click It of Ticket initiative

The Austin Police Department (APD) will join the Texas Department of Transportation for the annual Click It or Ticket initiative.

From May 23 through June 5, officers will focus on people not wearing a seatbelt and unrestrained minors.

Texans can play a significant role in ending deadly crashes with a few simple driving habits:

Wear seatbelts.

Drive the speed limit.

Put away the phone and other distractions.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"APD and TxDOT focus on preventing deaths on Austin's streets, highways, and waterways. Both departments are dedicated to making the roadways and waterways of Austin safe for residents and visitors through education and enforcement," APD said.