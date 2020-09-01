APD looking for mother of newborn found in Northeast Austin

The Austin Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding the mother of a newborn child found in a Northeast Austin neighborhood.

Austin police and EMS responded to an urgent check welfare call just after 7:30 a.m. in the 11700 block of Rotherham Drive. According to APD, an individual was on an early morning walk in the area when they heard a small child crying by the community mailboxes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The individual found a newborn baby girl lying on the ground and immediately called 9-1-1. EMS responded and the child was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition according to APD.

Advertisement

APD says that given medical information gathered from the child, there are concerns about the health and well-being of the child's mother. APD says that the hospital believes the child was born within the last 12 hours and was not born in a medical facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Child Abuse tip line at 512-974-6880, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

If you have a newborn that you're unable to care for, you can bring your baby to a designated safe place with no questions asked.

The Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place—a hospital, fire station, free-standing emergency centers or emergency medical services (EMS) station. Then, your baby will receive medical care and be placed with an emergency provider.

You can get information about the Safe Haven law in Texas on the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services website.

For more Austin news, click here.