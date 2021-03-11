APD looking for suspects in South Austin jewelry store robbery

article

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is investigating a robbery that occurred on Saturday, February 13 at the Marc Robinson Jewelers located at 2901 South Capital of Texas Highway.

APD says two suspects entered the jewelry store prior to the robbery and remained in the store until the robbery took place. Police say other suspects then entered the store, committed a smash and grab, and threatened one of the employees.

APD says the suspects fled the business on foot and possibly left in a vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

Last seen wearing a black and white checkered facemask, gray hoodie and gray sweat pants

Suspect 1 is described as:

Black male

Late teens to mid-20s

Unknown height

Medium build

Last seen wearing a black and white checkered facemask, gray hoodie and gray sweat pants

Advertisement

Last seen wearing a black mask, black jacket, red and black checkered flannel shirt, black pants and black shoes Expand

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Suspect 2 is described as:

Black male

Mid-20s

Unknown height

Medium to heavy build

Last seen wearing a black mask, black jacket, red and black checkered flannel shirt, black pants and black shoes

The APD Robbery Unit is investigating a robbery that occurred on February 13 at the Marc Robinson Jewelers located on South Capital of Texas Highway

Suspects 3, 4, 5, 6, & 7 are described as:

Black males

Teens

Unknown heights

Fully covered in heavy clothing, masks, and gloves

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website, or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.