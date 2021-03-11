APD looking for suspects in South Austin jewelry store robbery
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is investigating a robbery that occurred on Saturday, February 13 at the Marc Robinson Jewelers located at 2901 South Capital of Texas Highway.
APD says two suspects entered the jewelry store prior to the robbery and remained in the store until the robbery took place. Police say other suspects then entered the store, committed a smash and grab, and threatened one of the employees.
APD says the suspects fled the business on foot and possibly left in a vehicle. There were no injuries reported.
Suspect 1 is described as:
- Black male
- Late teens to mid-20s
- Unknown height
- Medium build
- Last seen wearing a black and white checkered facemask, gray hoodie and gray sweat pants
Suspect 2 is described as:
- Black male
- Mid-20s
- Unknown height
- Medium to heavy build
- Last seen wearing a black mask, black jacket, red and black checkered flannel shirt, black pants and black shoes
Suspects 3, 4, 5, 6, & 7 are described as:
- Black males
- Teens
- Unknown heights
- Fully covered in heavy clothing, masks, and gloves
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website, or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
