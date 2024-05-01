Man attempts to escape hospital by throwing sandwich, running into guard: affidavit

A man is facing charges after attempting to escape from a hospital in central Austin on Monday, according to arrest documents.

On Monday, April 29, an officer responded to a call for service at St. David's. The call stated a mental health patient was trying to escape.

Nurses at the hospital said 24-year-old Lucas Beadle had attempted to escape the hospital three times.

The guard told the officer he had been "babysitting" Beadle due to the flight risk he posed. The guard said Beadle, without warning, threw a sandwich he had just received from the nursing staff.

After that, Beadle ran out of the room directly toward the security guard.

As the guard attempted to detain Beadle, Beadle's continued forward momentum carried them both into the counter of a nurse's station.

The guard's right forearm was slammed against a metal food cart while attempting to regain control of Beadle.

The arrest affidavit says a large bruise formed on the guard's arm after he hit the food cart.

Lucas Beadle was charged with Assault to a Public Servant, a third degree felony.