APD: Man pretending to be officer sexually assaults woman in South Austin

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say sexually assaulted a woman during a fake traffic stop in South Austin.

APD says that the incident occurred near the 8600 block of Bluff Springs Road around 7 a.m. on Feb. 24. The victim thought she was being pulled over when the suspect, who was driving a black, unmarked, law enforcement-type vehicle with a light bar on top, activated his lights.

The woman stopped and the suspect assaulted her in the backseat of her car, displaying a black handgun during the assault and wearing a ski mask. APD says the suspect could be a tan-skinned white male about six feet tall.

APD also provided safety tips for those concerned about false traffic stops. Drivers who believe a law enforcement vehicle is signaling them to pull over and don't feel safe can turn on their flashers and drive slowly and safely to a well-lit and populated area.

Drivers can also call 9-1-1 to verify they are being pulled over by a legitimate police officer. APD says officers who attempt a traffic stop will be wearing identifying emblems on their clothing or displaying a badge or ID and will also identify the agency they're with.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to the APD Sex Crimes Unit at 512-974-5230, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.