APD: Man stole firetruck, led law enforcement on overnight chase

A man is accused of stealing a firetruck from the Austin Fire Department and leading police on a chase through Central Texas.

According to the Austin Police Department, the firetruck was stolen near West MLK Jr Boulevard and Guadalupe Street in West Austin around midnight.

APD said DPS spotted the stolen firetruck and began a pursuit. The Austin Police Department said officers from APD and other agencies got involved in the chase.

The pursuit lasted about an hour, according to investigators.

APD said it ended on I-35 in Jarrell.

The tires on the firetruck were damaged by spike strips, according to police.

APD said a man was taken into custody.