Daniel Sanchez trial: Victim's mother testifies; state rests its case on day 3

Day three of the deadly conduct trial for Austin police Officer Daniel Sanchez started on Monday.

He shot and killed tech entrepreneur Raj Moonesinghe in November 2022.

Day 3 of trial

What they're saying:

Raj Moonesinghe was Ruth’s youngest son of three.

"They adored him because he was their little baby, they loved him, but you know what, he loved them back, too," Ruth Moonesinghe said.

Raj’s brothers were in the courtroom, as well as many friends and family. Raj was killed on November 15, 2022, after police got a call about a man pointing a rifle down the street of a South Austin neighborhood.

"How did you feel about him having that big gun," Sanchez’s defense attorney Brad Heilman asked Ruth.

"Well, I think he had the right to have the gun, but I am afraid of guns, but I don’t tell a lot of people what they should do because I believe they have the right to have the guns," Ruth Moonesinghe responded.

It was ultimately another gun, shot five times by Austin police Officer Daniel Sanchez, that killed Moonesinghe.

Two video forensic analysts made a 3-D recreation that showed what may have been available for Sanchez to see from his position during the shooting.

Dr. Lucas Wieck with the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Officer performed the autopsy and found Moonesinghe was hit five times.

"The cause of death is listed as gun shot sounds," Dr. Wieck said.

Dr. Wieck also found cocaine and alcohol in Moonesinghe’s system.

"The level of .33, that can be dangerous, can’t it?" Heilman asked Dr. Wieck.

"Yes," Dr. Wieck responded.

The prosecution pointed out what was in Moonesinghe’s system at the time he died did not have to do with the cause of death, Dr. Wieck determined.

What's next:

On Monday afternoon, the state rested its case.

The defense will call more expert witnesses to testify Wednesday morning.

The judge said she expects the jury to be able to start deliberating by the end of the week.