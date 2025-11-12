Daniel Sanchez trial: 3 APD officers, chief of staff take stand on day 4

The Brief The deadly conduct trial for APD Officer Daniel Sanchez continued for the fourth day Sanchez shot and killed tech entrepreneur Raj Moonesinghe in November 2022 On day 4, three APD officers and the APD chief of staff took the stand



The deadly conduct trial for an Austin police officer continues for the fourth day.

APD Officer Daniel Sanchez shot and killed tech entrepreneur Raj Moonesinghe in November 2022.

Day 4 of trial

What they're saying:

Three Austin police officers, who trained Officer Sanchez, took the stand Wednesday. They said Sanchez has taken courses about the use-of-force, when to shoot and when not to shoot, and about firearms in general. They all agreed Sanchez followed his training according to the Austin Police Department’s policy when he shot and killed Moonesinghe.

In November 2022, a man across the street from Moonesinghe’s home called 911 saying a man was pointing a rifle down the street of the South Austin neighborhood. When officers were pulling up, Moonesinghe shot into his home twice.

"With an active shooter, with someone actively firing the gun, their priority is to stop the killing. That is exactly what they’re taught. Their priority is to stop the killing, so we would expect them to move to the sound of gunfire and end that threat immediately," Austin Police Officer Jonanthan Slayton said.

Prosecutors pointed out that in the call log it didn’t state explicitly "active shooter."

"There’s nothing in here about being an active shooter, correct?" Travis County Assistant District Attorney Rob Drummond said.

"He’s firing his gun, he’s absolutely an active shooter. In fact, as a responding patrol officer, I would think he was shooting at people inside his home," Officer Slayton said.

Officer Sanchez shot five times, killing Moonesinghe. The state’s use of force expert previously testified that Officer Sanchez should have instead taken cover, made commands, and then started a conversation with him.

"If he had been defending his own home, and he walks out on the porch with that weapon, and he shoots him five times, well, that’s just too bad, but you haven’t established that. Do you think that’s a problem?" Drummond asked.

"I don’t think the officer in this situation would have to wait and see if the man murders him before he responds," Officer Slayton said.

In 2024, when Officer Sanchez was indicted, Austin Police Chief of Staff Robin Henderson issued a statement and said APD will continue to support him as this process moves forward. She has and is. She testified Wednesday that his actions followed APD policy and the law.

"Would you say that this policy is less restrictive than state law?" Sanchez’s attorney, Brad Heilman, asked.

"No sir, we’re not allowed to have policies that are less restrictive than state law, federal law, or city ordinance," Henderson said.

What's next:

Court will start back up on Thursday, Nov. 13.

The judge said she expects deliberations to start by the end of the week.