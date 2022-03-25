Expand / Collapse search

APD partners in Safe Gun Storage campaign to bring free gun locks, education to Central Texas

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) has partnered with other agencies to launch the new Safe Gun Storage Saves Lives campaign.

The new campaign initiative began March 7 with billboards and bus ads connecting residents to education and free gun locks to store firearms safely.

"Our officers respond to many accidents each year where a firearm is accidentally discharged," said Austin Chief of Police Joseph Chacon. "Having firearms locked up safely would likely drastically reduce the number of accidents and tragedies in our city."

Billboards and bus ads with more information will be seen around the Austin area during SXSW, starting on March 14.

The campaign is a collaboration between the Austin Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Office of Violence Prevention, Travis County District Attorney Office and Texas Gun Sense. 

The awareness campaign will continue throughout the month of March 2022. For more information on safe gun storage, visit SafeGunStorageSavesLives.org

