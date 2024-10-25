APD searching for 2 robbery suspects in Northeast Austin

article

The brief APD searching for two robbery suspects in NE Austin. The two suspects approached a victim at gunpoint and tried to steal their personal items.



The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects in Northeast Austin.

Police said on Oct. 24, around 9:04 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Creekview Apartment Homes at 5001 Crainway Drive.

The two suspects approached the victim at gunpoint, forced the victim to their apartment, and tried to take the victim's personal items.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

One suspect was described as a Black male, around 18-19 years old, with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the back, and a blue face mask.

The second suspect was described as a Black male, around 18-19 years old, with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, red and white mask, and blue jeans with rips.

APD's Robbery Unit wants to remind residents to be aware of their surroundings. If you observe suspicious activity, contact 911.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.