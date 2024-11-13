APD searching for 3 men accused of robbing victim at gunpoint

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police are searching for three men accused of robbing another man at gun point. (Austin PD)

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying three men they say held another man down and robbed him at gun point in August.

Police say the trio approached a man in the 14200 block of The Lakes Boulevard around 5:18 a.m. August 17.

The men held the victim down and took his personal belongings and vehicle keys, police said.

After locating the vehicle in the parking lot, the men took it, police said. The vehicle was recovered a few hours later on Rutland Drive.

Police described the first man as average build and between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 6 feet tall, he was wearing a ski mask, black shirt, dark jeans, red underwear, dark shoes and had a hand gun.

The second man is described as average build, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was wearing a ski mask, black shirt with white and red lettering, dark jeans and white shoes with red and black accents.

The third man is described as between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall, slender build and was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and all white shoes.

Each man is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092 or anonymously submit a tip to Capital Area Crime Stoppers at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest.