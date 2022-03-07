Expand / Collapse search

Austin police searching for missing endangered adult

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing endangered adult.

Austin police said they are looking for 57-year-old Dhana Sparks. She was reported missing around 9:38 a.m. on March 2 and was last seen by her father on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Police said she last contacted family through e-mail on Feb. 20.

Sparks drives a 2015 Honda Civic and due to her health conditions, her family is concerned about her immediate welfare.

Sparks is described as 5'3", 150 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you see Sparks, or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

