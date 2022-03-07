Austin police searching for missing endangered adult

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing endangered adult.

Austin police said they are looking for 57-year-old Dhana Sparks. She was reported missing around 9:38 a.m. on March 2 and was last seen by her father on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Police said she last contacted family through e-mail on Feb. 20.

Sparks drives a 2015 Honda Civic and due to her health conditions, her family is concerned about her immediate welfare.

Sparks is described as 5'3", 150 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you see Sparks, or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter