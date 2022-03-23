APD searching for missing endangered man last seen on Riverside Drive

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing endangered man.

Police said they are looking for 61-year-old Ricky Hudson. He was last seen around midnight in the area of the 6800 block of Riverside Drive in East Austin on Wednesday.

Hudson has medical conditions that may cause him to be in danger, police said. He is described as around 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Hudson, call 911.

