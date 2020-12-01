APD searching for suspects behind aggravated assaults on Thanksgiving

The Austin Police Department is looking for the suspects involved in two separate incidents of aggravated assault that took place on Thanksgiving day.

Based on the descriptions of the suspects, the nature of the incidents, and their locations, police believe these incidents may be related.

According to police, the first incident occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 26 when two Hispanic males in a white four-door sedan shot at a 30-year-old Hispanic male victim, while he was driving in the area of 2400 Montopolis Drive. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he and his vehicle were both struck by bullets.

The second incident happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. in the 6200 block of Clovis Street. Two construction workers were working on two different houses when they were shot at by the driver of a light-colored 4-door sedan, according to APD.

The vehicle fled in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incidents to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

