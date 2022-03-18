APD searching for suspects involved in aggravated robbery in North Austin

Austin police are searching for suspects involved in an aggravated robbery in North Austin on March 13.

Police said on Sunday, March 13 around 6 a.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 9700 block of N Lamar Blvd.

Officers found a male victim with several gunshot wounds lying outside his vehicle. Another victim was found with a gunshot wound to her hand. The male victim was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for medical treatment.

Police said the male victim was parked in the parking lot of La Hacienda Market and left his car when two vehicles stopped near him. Multiple suspects exited a red sedan and a white Ford F-150.

An altercation ensued, resulting in the victim being shot multiple times and his jewelry stolen, police said.

The suspects and vehicles involved are described as:

Suspect 1: Hispanic male, unknown age, 5’4 – 5’5, medium build, short hair, wearing a dark shirt, jeans and spoke with a Cuban accent, armed with a handgun

Suspect 2: Hispanic male, unknown age, average height, thin build, wearing a white shirt and jeans

Suspect 3: White or Hispanic male, late 20's-30's, average height, thin build, narrow eyes, wearing a red shirt

Suspect Vehicle 1: Red 4-door sedan

Suspect Vehicle 2: White Ford F150 extended cab with a mounted in-bed toolbox

Officers and robbery investigators secured digital surveillance video and spoke with witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

