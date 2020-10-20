APD searching for three suspects involved in aggravated robbery

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery. The robbery happened at a Shell Mini Mart on South Congress Avenue.

According to police, the suspects were involved in a robbery that occurred close to midnight at the Shell Mini Mart located at 3906 South Congress Ave on Sunday, October 18. The suspects entered the convenience store armed with multiple handguns, assaulted the clerk, and stole money and other items.

Suspect #1:

Black male

Approximately 20 years old

6’0”

Thin build

Last seen wearing a black “Nike Air” hoodie with gray sleeves and black pants

Suspect #2:

Light-skinned Black or Hispanic male

Approximately 5’6”

Last seen wearing a dark hoodie with "GAP" branding on the chest, white shoes, a blue backpack, and a red bandana wrapped around his right calf

Suspect #3:

Fair-skinned Hispanic male

Red shirt wrapped around his head

Last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts with a blue stripe on the side, gray high top shoes, and yellow and orange socks

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the new Crime Stoppers App, P3 Tips.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android or through www.austincrimestoppers.org.