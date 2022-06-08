APD searching for fugitive wanted for strangling ex-girlfriend

The Austin Police Department's Family Violence Unit is requesting help from the public in finding a wanted fugitive, 36-year-old Jason Alex Latzko.

Latzko has a prior record with APD and now has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for strangling his ex-girlfriend, says APD. His ex-girlfriend is alive and recovering.

Jason Alex Latzko

APD says Latzko owns property on Eagle Rising Cove and Saddleridge Cove in northwest Austin. He is known to frequent bars on East Sixth Street like Lit Lounge, Friends Bar and Darwin's Pub.

Latzko is also known to carry firearms and is considered dangerous. He drives a Silver Trans Am and a 2016 Black Chevy Colorado with a Texas license plate number HTN0267.

Latzko is described as:

6'0

160 lbs

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Facial hair

Anyone with information about this incident should email atip@austintexas.gov, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.