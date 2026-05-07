Triple homicide in Pflugerville; Travis Co. Sheriff's Office investigating

The Brief Travis County Sheriff's Office investigating a triple homicide in Pflugerville Three people were found dead inside a home The discovery was made after a relative requested a welfare check



The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people were found dead in a home in Pflugerville.

The backstory:

Officials say a 911 call was received at around 8:29 a.m. on May 7 from a relative requesting a welfare check when one of the victims did not show up for work.

Upon arrival to the home in the 17900 block of Civorno Drive, deputies found three people dead.

The victims have only been identified as follows:

Man believed to be in his 60s

Woman believed to be in her 60s

Man believe to be in his 30s

All three victims were shot.

Dig deeper:

TCSO says that a person of interest was identified and that the person of interest's vehicle was located near Norwood Park Blvd.

The man was detained nearby without incident at around 11:45 a.m.

Officials say they believe this was an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims will not be released until there has been a positive identification from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office and next of kin has been notified.

The person of interest's identity has also not been released at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the TCSO tipline at 512-854-1444.