APD searching for suspects involved in assault with deadly weapon in South Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for two or three male suspects following an assault with a deadly weapon in South Austin.

Police said on June 1 around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Okner Lane following several 911 calls reported gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found more than 20 rounds had been fired into the home. This incident resulted in one of the occupants being shot inside the home.

The investigation points to two or three suspects leaving the area in a newer model, dark-colored Dodge Charger with red neon lights underneath the frame.

Detectives are asking for assistance with any information that could help identify the suspects involved in this shooting:

The Austin Police Department is looking for two or three male suspects who were wearing ski masks at the time of the incident.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the incident to utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.