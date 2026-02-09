Texas A&M University-San Antonio adds 6 new varsity sports for 2026-27 school year

The Brief Six new varsity sports have been added to the Texas A&M University-San Antonio program For the 2026-27 school year, the university will add men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field, and men's and women's cross country The search for a head coach is underway



Texas A&M University-San Antonio will be adding six new varsity sports for the 2026-27 school year.

The university said it is the largest expansion of its athletics program in its history.

What we know:

For the 2026-27 school year, the university will add men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field, and men's and women's cross country.

These additions will now total 12 varsity programs that the university offers. Currently, the university offers men’s and women’s soccer, men’s golf, softball, and men’s and women’s basketball.

The university has now launched its search for a head coach to oversee both the cross country and track and field programs. Once hired, the head coach will begin building a roster for the 2026–27 school year.

What they're saying:

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for Jaguar Athletics and for the University. Adding these sports will not only open new opportunities for student-athlete participation but also contribute to a more vibrant campus culture and enhance the student experience and school spirit," said Dr. Darnell Smith, athletic director. "Athletics offers experiences that unify and energize the campus, as well as giving the community opportunities to interact with the University and see what makes A&M-San Antonio such a special place."

"We are making decisions that best position the institution for success and growth," said President Salvador Hector Ochoa. "The expansion of intercollegiate athletics is an integral part of the University’s strategic plan, as we continue our journey to becoming a destination campus and the school of first choice for an increasing number of students across Bexar County and all of Texas."