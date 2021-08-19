APD seeking public assistance identifying sexual assault suspect

The Austin Police Department says it is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an aggravated sexual assault that occurred on Monday in downtown Austin.

Police say at approximately 2:30 a.m., a woman was walking near E. 5th St. when the suspect followed her into the parking garage at the above location, attacked her, and then fled the scene. The suspect was last seen near the 400 Block of Guadalupe St.

APD describes the suspect as:

Last seen wearing a white hat with the words "drilling team" on it, a red/pink surgical mask, Blue jeans, white shoes, and a dark-colored shirt

Black male

Stocky build with a belly

Taller than 5’ 2"

APD detectives are asking anyone that lives or works in the area, has video footage during this timeframe, or may have witnessed anything related that could help identify the suspect to call the APD Sex Crimes Tip Line at 512-974-5095.

You can also contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

