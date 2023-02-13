APD SWAT responds to mental health crisis on S Congress

The Austin Police Department SWAT team responded to an incident near S. Congress Monday night.

Police said around 4:53 p.m., officers received a call about a man with a knife at H-E-B on S. Congress and Oltorf.

The man then headed south on Congress and ended up on the top of a building at a food mart at 3002 S Congress Ave.

APD SWAT was then called out to assist, along with Austin fire and Austin-Travis County EMS.

The SWAT team was able to get the man down from the building, and he was taken to a local hospital shortly after, police said.

No one was hurt and no one was in any danger.

Police said the man had a mental health crisis.

