APD SWAT responds to mental health crisis on S Congress

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
The Austin Police Department SWAT team responded to a mental health crisis on S. Congress Monday night.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department SWAT team responded to an incident near S. Congress Monday night.

Police said around 4:53 p.m., officers received a call about a man with a knife at H-E-B on S. Congress and Oltorf.

The man then headed south on Congress and ended up on the top of a building at a food mart at 3002 S Congress Ave.

APD SWAT was then called out to assist, along with Austin fire and Austin-Travis County EMS.

APD SWAT responded to an incident near S Congress on Monday.

The SWAT team was able to get the man down from the building, and he was taken to a local hospital shortly after, police said.

No one was hurt and no one was in any danger.

Police said the man had a mental health crisis.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates