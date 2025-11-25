APD SWAT team responding to incident in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department SWAT team is responding to an incident in Northeast Austin.
What we know:
Police said on Tuesday, Nov. 25, the Austin Police Department SWAT team responded to the 7500 block of Compass Dr. There is a barricaded suspect inside a home.
No other information has been released at this time.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department