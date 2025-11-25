APD SWAT team responding to incident in Northeast Austin

The Brief APD SWAT team responding to incident in NE Austin The incident is in the 7500 block of Compass Dr.



The Austin Police Department SWAT team is responding to an incident in Northeast Austin.

What we know:

Police said on Tuesday, Nov. 25, the Austin Police Department SWAT team responded to the 7500 block of Compass Dr. There is a barricaded suspect inside a home.

No other information has been released at this time.

