APH advise parents as children return to school in Central Texas

This week, many Travis County school districts plan to get their kids back in the classroom at a 25% capacity. Austin Public Health officials advised parents on what to do when their child is heading back into the classroom for on-campus learning.

“Make sure your child's ready to be back in the classroom if they're going to be one of the 25% going back in-person,” said Dr. Mark Escott.

Here’s a list of Travis County school districts and their planned start date to phase in on-campus learning:

• Eanes Independent School District: September 8th

• Lake Travis Independent School District; September 8th

• Lago Vista Independent School District: September 9th and 10th

Advertisement

• Pflugerville Independent School District: September 14

• Austin Independent School District: October 6th

• Manor Independent School District: October 12th

• Del Valle Independent School District: October 13th

Dr. Mark Escott says parents are going to have to pack additional supplies for their kids that they didn't have to in the past.

“Make sure they have their masks, hand sanitizer, if they're the appropriate age, and make sure they know how to use those things. They need to be prepared to wear masks for an extended period of time. They need to prepare for using hand sanitizer hand washing stations more frequently than they have in the past. It's also important to remind them to avoid touching their face,” he said.

Lastly, Dr. Escott says its extremely important to screen your child every day before leaving the house. Parents should also have a plan of action in case symptoms show up.

“Fever, cough, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, changing their smell or taste, or other symptoms, if they have any of those things, they need to stay home, and that means you have to have a plan for what you're going to do if you find that out at six o'clock in the morning or seven o'clock in the morning,” he said.

APH says if everything goes well and cases continue to dwindle down, schools continue to open up.

“If we can do that together, then we will get through this semester. We will continue to be able to add more children into the classroom setting. It will do that at the same time as we decrease the spread of disease,” said Dr. Escott.