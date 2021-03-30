APH COVID vaccination registration will be offline for upgrades

Austin Public Health (APH) says the online COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Registration site will be intermittently offline starting at 7 p.m. tonight.

APH is rolling out upgrades this evening and while the upgrades are taking place, the site will be intermittently offline. During that time, residents will be unable to log in to schedule a test or register for a vaccine.

Once the upgrades are complete, there will be a new user-friendly design and interface in place, along with the ability for the public to log in and update their account if they received a vaccine from another provider, which will, in turn, remove them from the APH list.

The site will also have further integration with ImmTrac2, which is the state’s immunization registry, according to APH. Through this integration, the system will have the ability to automatically cancel appointments if someone schedules a first dose appointment through APH and ImmTrac2 data shows that they already had a first dose vaccination through a different provider.

APH has also added the following features over the past month:

View and print a copy of your vaccination record

Opt-out of emails

Update account information, including contact information and emergency contacts

As a reminder, APH offers walk-up COVID-19 testing without an appointment at the Ana Lark Center (2-7 p.m. Tues/Fri and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wed/Thurs/Sat) and Southeast Branch Library (8 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon/Tues/Fri/Sat and 3-7 p.m. Wed/Thurs). Additional vaccine providers can also be located here.