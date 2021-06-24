APH partners with community for weekend vaccination pop-up clinics

Austin Public Health and Travis County will be partnering with local community organizations to provide pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for the weekend of June 25th. These clinics are available to all eligible individuals without registration or appointments.



APH says locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses. If you are receiving your second dose, please bring your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.



Officials say individuals attending these events should be weather aware as temperatures are expected to be hot over the weekend. Remember to drink plenty of water and wear appropriate clothing as parts of the line are outside and exposed to weather, and wear garments that allow you to easily expose your arm.

Friday, June 25

Manor Senior High School (APH)

Time: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Address: 14832 FM 973, Manor, TX 78653

Vaccine: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

AECOME Rainey (APH)

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 805 Lambie Street Austin, TX 78701​

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Saturday, June 26

Sacred Heart (APH)

Time: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 5909 Reicher Dr, Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Travis County Expo (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years of age), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Oswaldo A.B. Cantu/Pan Am Recreation Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 2100 E 3rd St, Austin, TX 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years of age), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Givens Recreation Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 3811 E 12th St #1936, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years of age), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Mendez Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 5106 Village Square Dr, Austin 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years of age), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Sunday, June 27

Travis County Expo (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years of age), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

LGBTQI+ Vaccine Event (APH)

