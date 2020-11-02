APH provides weekly update to Travis Co. commissioners

Austin Public Health is providing its weekly update to the Travis County Commissioners Court.

Last week, officials warned that Travis County could be at a COVID-19 Stage Four risk factor by as early as November 4. Dr. Mark Escott had said that admissions into hospitals and ICUs had consistently increased over the past few weeks.

Dr. Escott and other health officials urge people to continue to follow guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing to avoid a surge which is something they worry about as we head into the holidays.

