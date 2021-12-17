APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Dec. 17-20

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.

Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots guidance has also been updated for those who received Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.

Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood.

Friday, Dec. 17

LULAC Manor (Travis County)

Time: 3:30–6:30 p.m.

Address: 13700 FM973, Manor, TX 78653

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 3-8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 3-8 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 834 East Rundberg Ln., Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Saturday, Dec. 18

IDEA Health Professions (APH)

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Address: 5816 Wilcab Rd, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Time: Vaccine: 9 a.m-2 p.m.

Address: 5301B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)

Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Address: 1203 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Sunday, Dec. 19

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Monday, Dec. 20

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County/CTAHI)

Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Address: 1400 Tillery St #101 Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Meadowbrook Apartments (APH)

Time: 3-5 p.m.

Address: 1201 W Live Oak St, Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Address: 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 pm–8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 S I-35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78754

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

COVID-19 Information

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).

