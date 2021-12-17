APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Dec. 17-20
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20.
Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.
Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots guidance has also been updated for those who received Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.
Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood.
Friday, Dec. 17
LULAC Manor (Travis County)
- Time: 3:30–6:30 p.m.
- Address: 13700 FM973, Manor, TX 78653
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 3-8 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 3-8 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 East Rundberg Ln., Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Saturday, Dec. 18
IDEA Health Professions (APH)
- Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Address: 5816 Wilcab Rd, Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)
- Time: Vaccine: 9 a.m-2 p.m.
- Address: 5301B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Address: 1203 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 12-4 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Sunday, Dec. 19
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 12-4 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Monday, Dec. 20
Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County/CTAHI)
- Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Address: 1400 Tillery St #101 Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Meadowbrook Apartments (APH)
- Time: 3-5 p.m.
- Address: 1201 W Live Oak St, Austin, TX 78704
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 pm–8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 S I-35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78754
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
COVID-19 Information
For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).
