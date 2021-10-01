APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Oct. 1-4

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Oct. 1 through Oct. 4.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.

APH says locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. If you are receiving your second dose, please bring your Center for Disease Control COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated. Booster shots are available only to people who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine at least six months ago.

APH and Travis County health officials are urging unvaccinated individuals to get the vaccine to protect themselves, their family and the community from the virus and its variants. Austin-Travis County moved to Stage 4 of the Risk-Based Guidelines on Sep. 28.

Friday, October 1

Consulado General de México en Austin (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Address: 5202 East Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78741

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Austin Community College Eastview Campus (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Address: 3401 Webberville Rd., Austin, TX 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Austin City Limits Music Festival (Travis County) - MUST HAVE TICKET FOR ENTRY AS VACCINATION WILL BE INSIDE EVENT

Time: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Address: 2100 Barton Springs Rd., Austin, TX 78746

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Address: 1148 Airport Blvd., Austin, TX 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Address: 611 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Saturday, October 2

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m - 2 p.m.

Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Rancho Grande Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Address: 4604 Teri Rd., Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

East Austin Succulents (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Address: 801 Tillery St., Austin, TX 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Austin City Limits Music Festival (Travis County) - MUST HAVE TICKET FOR ENTRY AS VACCINATION WILL BE INSIDE EVENT

Time: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Address: 2100 Barton Springs Rd., Austin, TX 78746

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

St. James Missionary Baptist Church (APH)

Time: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Address: 3417 East Martin Luther King Blvd., Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

San Jose Catholic Church Jamaica Festival (Travis County)

Time: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Address: 2435 Oak Crest Ave., Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+years)

Sunday, October 3

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Austin City Limits Music Festival (Travis County) - MUST HAVE TICKET FOR ENTRY AS VACCINATION WILL BE INSIDE EVENT

Time: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Address: 2100 Barton Springs Rd., Austin, TX 78746

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Monday, October 4

Mexican Consulate (APH)

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Address: 5202 East Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78741

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Cele Middle School (APH)

Time: 3:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Address: 6000 Cele Rd., Pflugerville, TX 78660

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

John B. Connally High School (APH)

Time: 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Address: 13212 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Blackhawk Amenity Center (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Address: 3111 Speidel Dr, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Lotus Village (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Address: 300 Ferguson Drive, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

