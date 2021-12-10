APH stresses importance of getting COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Austin Public Health (APH) is holding a news conference to stress the importance of getting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots ahead of the holidays. APH is also addressing questions regarding the omicron variant.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. (CT) and will be streamed on the FOX 7 Austin website, news app, and FOX 7 Austin YouTube channel.

Health officials remain concerned about the omicron variant. Those concerns have kept Austin-Travis County in Stage 3 despite trigger points, involving COVID cases and hospitalizations, being at the Stage 2 level.

The first reported case of the omicron variant in Texas is believed to have been in Harris County earlier this week.

