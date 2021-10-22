APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Oct. 22-25
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Oct. 15 through Oct. 18.
Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.
Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots guidance has also been updated for those who received Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.
Friday, October 22
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 3 – 8 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Austin Community College Eastview Campus (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Address: 3401 Webberville Rd, Austin, TX 78702
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 3 – 8 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Pflugerville High School (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Address: 1440 W Pecan St, Pflugerville, TX 78660
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 611 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78704
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Tienda Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 825 East Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Saturday, October 23
Austin Vietnamese American Medical Professional Society (APH)
- Time: 8 – 11 a.m.
- Address: Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road, Austin, Texas 78754
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Flu Vaccine
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m – 2 p.m.
- Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Address 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Boo the Flu and Covid Too! (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Address: Travis High School, 1211 E. Oltorf St., Austin, TX 78704
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years), Flu Vaccines
Sunday, October 24
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Monday, October 25
Consulado General de México (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Address: 5202 East Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78741
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Sunrise Community Church (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Address: 4430 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78745
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years), Flu Vaccine
Lotus Village (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 300 Ferguson Dr, Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
COVID-19 Information
For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).
Advertisement
___
MORE HEADLINES:
APH holds news conference as CDC backs vaccine boosters expansion
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids 5-11
COVID-19 vaccines: CDC OKs Moderna, J&J and mix-and-match boosters
Pfizer says COVID-19 booster restores vaccine efficacy to 95.6%
FDA OKs mixing COVID-19 vaccines, approves Moderna, J&J boosters
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter