APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Oct. 22-25

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Oct. 15 through Oct. 18.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.

Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots guidance has also been updated for those who received Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.

Friday, October 22

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 3 – 8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Austin Community College Eastview Campus (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Address: 3401 Webberville Rd, Austin, TX 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 3 – 8 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Pflugerville High School (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Address: 1440 W Pecan St, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 611 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Tienda Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 825 East Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Saturday, October 23

Austin Vietnamese American Medical Professional Society (APH)

Time: 8 – 11 a.m.

Address: Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road, Austin, Texas 78754

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Flu Vaccine

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m – 2 p.m.

Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Address 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Boo the Flu and Covid Too! (APH)

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Address: Travis High School, 1211 E. Oltorf St., Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years), Flu Vaccines

Sunday, October 24

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Address : 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Monday, October 25

Consulado General de México (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Address: 5202 East Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78741

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Sunrise Community Church (APH)

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Address: 4430 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78745

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years), Flu Vaccine

Lotus Village (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 300 Ferguson Dr, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

COVID-19 Information

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

APH holds news conference as CDC backs vaccine boosters expansion

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids 5-11

COVID-19 vaccines: CDC OKs Moderna, J&J and mix-and-match boosters

Pfizer says COVID-19 booster restores vaccine efficacy to 95.6%

FDA OKs mixing COVID-19 vaccines, approves Moderna, J&J boosters

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter