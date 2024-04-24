Arizona fake elector scandal: AG Kris Mayes announces indictments

Indictments were announced on Wednesday by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes stemming from the fake elector scandal that took place in Arizona.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE INDICTMENT

The charges stem from an Arizona Republican electors meeting in Phoenix on Dec. 14, 2020 to sign a certificate saying they were "duly elected and qualified" electors and claimed Trump had carried the state. The document was later sent to Congress and the National Archives, where it was ignored.

Charges include felonies that range from fraud and forgery to conspiracy.

Several Arizona politicians were named in the suit others, including the following:

Kelli Ward - State GOP’s chair from 2019 until early 2023

Tyler Bowyer - Executive of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA who serves on the Republican National Committee

Nancy Cottle - First vice president of the Arizona Federation of Republican Women

Jacob Hoffman - State senator

Anthony Kern - State senator photographed in restricted areas outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack and is now a candidate for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District seat

James Lamon - Energy industry executive who lost a 2022 Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat

Robert Montgomery - Chairman of the Cochise County Republican Committee during 2020

Samuel Moorhead - Republican precinct committee member in Gila County

Lorraine Pellegrino - President of the Ahwatukee Republican Women

Gregory Safsten - Former executive director of the Arizona Republican Party

Michael Ward - Osteopathic physician who is married to Kelli Ward

Who else was indicted in the Arizona fake elector scheme?

Seven others were indicted, but their names were blacked out of records released by Mayes. Her office said the names will be released after they’re served with the charges.

On Aug. 16, Mayes confirmed that there was an investigation into the fake electors in Arizona.

What else should we know about the 2020 election in Arizona?

Biden won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes. Of the eight lawsuits that unsuccessfully challenged Biden’s victory in Arizona, one was filed by the 11 Republicans who would later sign the certificate declaring Trump as the winner in the state.

Indictments against fake electors have also been made in Nevada, Michigan and Georgia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.