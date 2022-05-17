Have you been to Arkansas Bend Park in Lago Vista?

When planning outdoor adventures in Central Texas, there are many parks to consider.

Located in Lago Vista, Arkansas Bend Park is a tranquil, lakeside park offering primitive campsites, plus swimming, fishing, hiking & picnicking.

Travis County recently renovated the three-hundred and twenty-three acre park to ensure fun for the entire family.

The park's two miles of shoreline on the north shore of Lake Travis offer opportunities for hiking, fishing, camping, picnicking, and lake access via two boat ramps and a courtesy dock. Several inviting, shaded picnic tables and a playground is situated along the point on a bluff above a gently sloping, rocky waterfront.

Learn more about Arkansas Bend Park and other Travis County parks here.