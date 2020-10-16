Armed robbers target several Austin convenience stores

The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects who have robbed several convenience stores in the Austin area.

Since the beginning of this month, there have been five incidents with one place getting hit twice:

7-Eleven at 1901 E. William Cannon Drive (hit twice)

Circle K at 3112 E. Cesar Chavez

Shell service station at 2241 S. IH-35 Svrd

Shepherd's Market at 3708 Southridge Drive

Surveillance video managed to capture the suspects walking into one of the stores with what appeared to be a gun in their hand and later could be seen fleeing on foot after they got the money.

“Thankful nobody has been injured in any of these incidents but the Austin Police Department still recognizes these are still violent incidents in nature,” said APD Officer Kevin Krzan. “In all five incidents, between one and three suspects enter a convenient store approach the clerk but him at gunpoint and then demand money from the register."

APD gave advice to stores in the area following these recent robberies. “Make sure your audio and video systems are still working and in good repair and the higher quality the better,” said Krzan.

For employees, they said to comply if they happen to come face to face with a robber. “If you do find yourself in a robbery remain calm make your safety a top priority and carefully observe the individuals involved if it safe to do so,” said Krzan.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the robbery tip line at 512-974-5092

