Armed robbery at South Austin bank, police looking for suspect

Austin police are looking for the man who robbed a South Austin bank.

The incident happened on October 21 at 10:50 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 6600 South MoPac Expressway.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, and passed her a note that indicated a robbery was taking place. The suspect pulled out a black handgun during the robbery, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and left the scene.

The suspect is described as follows:

Believed to be either a Middle Eastern or Hispanic male

Mid to late 20’s-30’s.

Last seen wearing long sleeve, plaid button-up shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes, dark colored cap with an unknown logo and carrying a black bag

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.