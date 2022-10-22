Armed robbery at South Austin bank, police looking for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for the man who robbed a South Austin bank.
The incident happened on October 21 at 10:50 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 6600 South MoPac Expressway.
Police say the suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, and passed her a note that indicated a robbery was taking place. The suspect pulled out a black handgun during the robbery, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and left the scene.
The suspect is described as follows:
- Believed to be either a Middle Eastern or Hispanic male
- Mid to late 20’s-30’s.
- Last seen wearing long sleeve, plaid button-up shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes, dark colored cap with an unknown logo and carrying a black bag
Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.