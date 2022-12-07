Armored Humvee stolen from San Marcos US Army Reserve Center

Image 1 of 2 ▼ San Marcos police are looking for a stolen armored Humvee. Photo courtesy: SMPD

San Marcos police are looking for an armored Humvee that was stolen from the local US Army Reserve Center.

Investigators say the Humvee, with a gun turret on the roof, was taken from a fenced area of the center in the 2800 block of Leah Avenue sometime between the evening of November 22 and the morning of November 28.

Fortunately, there were no weapons or sensitive electronics inside, according to SMPD.

The vehicle is tan with the number 399 TPC A1-6 is displayed on the bumpers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Raven at 512-781-8997. The Army Special Investigation Division is also working to find the vehicle.