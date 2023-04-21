Several men arrested for illegally selling laughing gas in downtown Austin: police

Several men have been arrested in connection with the attempted illegal sale of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, in downtown Austin this week.

The Austin Police Department says that officers responded to reports of illegal activity near the ACL Live at the Moody Theater on April 19 at around 11:40 p.m.

Officers found a group of people who had arrived in two separate vehicles and parked at the intersection of 3rd and Lavaca streets and in the 300 block of 2nd Street.

APD says the suspects then waited for the venue's customers to leave the show before approaching them to illegally sell balloons filled with nitrous oxide.

Eight men were arrested and officers confiscated 13 tanks and hundreds of balloons. Officers also seized two pistols.

The following men were arrested and charged:

18-year-old Jeremiah Bailey, charged with evading on foot, possession of inhalant paraphernalia with intent to distribute

29-year-old Tristen McLendon, charged with possession of inhalant paraphernalia with intent to distribute

29-year-old Terry Carson, charged with tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, possession of inhalant paraphernalia with intent to distribute

31-year-old Kamaal Prince, charged with possession of inhalant paraphernalia with intent to distribute

33-year-old David Hays, charged with resisting arrest, possession of inhalant paraphernalia with intent to distribute

22-year-old Chauncey Campbell, charged with evading on foot, possession of inhalant paraphernalia with intent to distribute

25-year-old Jalin Furcron, charged with possession of inhalant paraphernalia with intent to distribute

26-year-old Jaleyon Furcron, charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of inhalant paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Anyone with any information may submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or calling 512-472-8477.