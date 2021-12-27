Arrest warrant issued for transient murder suspect in Austin

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has obtained a warrant for the arrest of 25-year-old Christopher Isaiah Martinez, a transient believed to be living in Austin.

Martinez is wanted for Murder, and his bond is set at $500,000.

He is suspected of killing Jose Cruz Rivera, 25, of Manor, Texas on Dec. 14, 2021.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Christopher Isaiah Martinez (Austin Police Department)

According to TCSO, deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the 13500 block of James Garfield Street at 9:54 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2021. Deputies found Rivera deceased with a gunshot wound upon arrival.

Anyone with information about Christopher Isaiah Martinez or his whereabouts is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

