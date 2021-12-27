Northeast Austin hotel partially evacuated due to SWAT situation

The Austin Police Department says its SWAT team is on the scene at a hotel in Northeast Austin. The hotel has been partially evacuated.

APD says it received a call at 7:45 a.m. about an incident at the Sleep Inn & Suites located at 8410 E. US 290. The call was classified as a SWAT call at 11:45 a.m.

Officials say no surrounding businesses or residents have been evacuated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

