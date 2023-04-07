2 boys arrested, 1 on the run in murders of 3 teens in Marion County, Florida sheriff says

Marion County deputies have arrested two boys, ages 12 and 17, in connection to the murders of three teenage friends in Marion County. One suspect remains at large.

The two juveniles, who FOX 35 is not naming due to their ages, were arrested late Thursday night and are facing charges of first-degree murder. Deputies are still searching for a third suspect, 16-year-old Tahj Brewton.

In a press release, Sheriff Billy Woods said that numerous tips from citizens, detectives helped lead them to the suspects.

"My emotions are all over the place, because I am so, so proud of my guys and girls," Sheriff Woods said during a new conference on Friday. Woods also thanked the media for getting the information about the case out to the public.

Woods said all three suspects are associated with a gang in some way. Investigators said they were involved in committing burglaries and robberies.

Marion County deputies are asking for the public's help finding 16-year-old Tahj Brewton in connection to the murder of three teens.

It wasn't clear how the victims knew these suspects, but Sheriff Woods said that at some point the suspects "turned" on the victims and murdered them.

Detectives have been trying to piece together the triple murders that occurred last week over three days. They said the three teenagers – who were found shot to death between Thursday and Saturday last week in separate locations – knew each other and the case may have connections to what Woods called a "wannabe gang."

Last Thursday, a 16-year-old girl, later identified as Layla Silvernail, was found laying on the side of a road near Forest Lakes Park in Ocklawaha, Florida. She had been shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

On Friday, Marion County deputies responded to SE 94th Street and SE 188th Court and found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds laying on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld at the request of her family, the sheriff's office said.

On Saturday, deputies responded to the area of Malauka Loop and Malauka Loop Trace regarding a vehicle that was partially submerged at the edge of the lake. Inside the vehicle's trunk, deputies found a third person – a 16-year-old girl – who had been shot and killed. Sheriff Woods said based on interviews and digital evidence from her phone, the victim was there "on her own free will."

During a live interview on Thursday with FOX 35, Sheriff Woods said that the car of the first victim was seen on surveillance video prior to the incident and moments afterwards. He said a witness who called in said they heard gunshots and then saw the vehicle role and strike the dumpster where the first victim, Layla, was found. That's when Sheriff Woods said all three victims were killed and the suspects fled in Layla's car.

Sheriff Woods is asking anyone who knows where Brewton is to turn him in.

"Some of you know him, you know where he is and you need to turn him in. Now, I will get him, I will find him and justice will be completed," he said.